Punjab Faces Worst Load Shedding Crisis in Years

Citizens of major cities in Punjab are experiencing hours-long load shedding these days as the electricity shortfall in the province has increased significantly with the start of summer.

According to details, the electricity shortfall in Punjab has reached 700 MWs. It has been engendered by the shortage of furnace oil faced by a number of power producers in the province.

Resultantly, Punjab’s major power distributors such as LESCO and GEPCO have been forced to schedule 2 to 3 hours of load shedding in urban areas and unannounced load-shedding in rural areas.

A senior LESCO officer has warned that the duration of load-shedding may increase with the rise in temperature in the coming days if the authorities fail to address the furnace oil shortage.

Last month, the Power Division announced that there will be no load shedding of electricity during Sehri, Iftar, and Taraweeh to facilitate the citizens during Ramadan.

The Power Division had also sought the details of the demand and supply of electricity for smooth implementation of the zero load shedding plan.