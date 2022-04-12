You Can Win $5,000 And a Flagship Phone in Realme’s Global Photography Contest 2022

Realme has officially announced its Global Photography Contest 2022. Winners of the competition will be awarded giveaways and a $10,000 prize pool. The theme of this year’s contest is ‘Capture the Light’ aimed toward Realme customers and their photographic talents.

The company hopes to inspire potential photographers and provide them with a platform to showcase their talents via the lens of their smartphones. The contest includes four different categories: Street, Portrait, Landscape, and Creative.

After a thorough screening process, fifteen winners will be selected who will win three Grand prizes, four Theme Awards, and eight Excellence Awards.

The top three winners will get the following prizes:

1st Place – $5,000 + Realme GT 2 Pro

2nd Place – $3,000 + Realme GT 2 Pro

3rd Place – $2,000 + Realme GT 2 Pro

While the four Theme Award winners will receive the Realme GT 2 Pro with Realme Buds Air 3. The eight Excellence Award winners will get the Realme GT 2 Pro.

E-certificates will be issued to all winners and the winning photos will be displayed on Realme’s social media accounts and official events. Winners will also be designated as the brand’s associated photographers for 2022.

Submissions for the Global Photography Contest 2022 have already begun on 31st March and will last till 18th June. Judging and selection will take place from 19th June to 27th June. While winners will be announced on 5th July.