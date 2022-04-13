All You Need to Know About NUST Internship Program for International Students 2022

National University of Science and Technology (NUST) has reopened applications for the NUST Internship Program for International Students (NIPIS) 2022.

NIPIS is a four-week program that offers international students a chance to learn from industry experts and gain hands-on experience at state-of-the-art research labs.

Here is all you need to about NIPIS 2022.

Internship Areas

International students have a wide range of options for their internship at NUST. These are:

Physics

Marketing

Chemistry

Economics

Psychology

Accounting

Mathematics

Biotechnology

Transportation

Engineering

Computer Science

Business Administration

Human Resource Management

Environment and Sustainability

Architecture and Design

Geographical Information System

Tenant Companies of National Science and Technology Park (NSTP)

Internship Highlights

The four-week-long NIPIS 2022 will start on 4 July under the mentorship of industry experts. Successful applicants will have a chance to acquire first-hand experience by attending labs, workshops, and seminars.

NUST will provide visa processing support to successful applicants. The internees will also be given free boarding, lodging, and transportation. NUST will also arrange industrial and recreational visits for the internees.

How to Apply?

Interested students can apply for the internship program at NIPIS’ online portal.

Eligibility and Deadline

Students of all nationalities are eligible to apply for NIPIS 2022. Interested students can apply before 20 April 2022.