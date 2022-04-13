Kamran Akmal Finally Admits Rizwan as Better Player Than Him

Former wicket-keeper batter, Kamran Akmal, has praised the in-form cricketer, Mohammad Rizwan, and has recognized him as a better player than him.

While talking to the media, Kamran said that if Mohammad Rizwan keeps the same performance in ODI cricket then none of Mohammad Haris, Rohail Nazir, and Bismillah Khan can get in the team.

Earlier this year, Kamran Akmal said that PCB must give Mohammad Rizwan the confidence to continue performing to the best of his ability without any pressure from him or Sarfaraz.

While criticizing the PCB’s new policy of closing departmental cricket, the former wicket-keeper said that switching to regional cricket during Imran Khan’s tenure has badly damaged Pakistan cricket.

While answering a question regarding his retirement from cricket, he said that he would say goodbye to the game when he feels he cannot play good cricket anymore.

It is pertinent to mention here that Kamran Akmal represented Peshawar Zalami in PSL this year and scored 152 runs in 6 innings at an average of 25.23.

Responding to a question regarding the Australia series, he said that Pakistan played selfish cricket against Australia. Instead of benefiting the team, Pakistan’s batters were defending themselves which is not good for cricket.