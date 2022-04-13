‘CricksLab’ Partners with Kuwait Cricket Association to Digitalize their Matches

Cricket app company ‘CricksLab’ has signed an agreement with the Kuwait Cricket Association to digitalize their cricket matches. The platform will provide all the digital support – such as advanced live scoring, insight, international quality live streaming, match stats, and engagement – across the globe.

CricksLab is available in the shape of an application on both iOS and Android platforms.

The app has been used by Kuwait Cricket over the last six months to manage every aspect of their association while providing players with deep insights into their stats, match stats, tournaments, and fans with TV-quality broadcasting using the app’s live stream broadcasting tools which have led to record viewership and cricket adoption.

On the occasion, Nadeem Akhtar, CEO CricksLab, said, “The Kuwait Cricket Association plays a massive role in the cricket eco-system within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.”

“Our mission is to empower the Kuwait Cricket Association with technology that will help them to foster player development, recognition, and increased viewership at the domestic level, while making a better cricket experience more accessible at every level of the game across Kuwait,” he added.

Wasim Akram, former Pakistan test captain & Director CricksLab, stated, “I would like to congratulate the Kuwait Cricket Association for bringing this revolutionary technology to the cricket eco-system in Kuwait.”

“It was the need of the hour – with this technology the Association can keep track of young and upcoming players’ performances, understand a player’s struggles and strong points, and improve cricket from the ground up,” he added.

CTO, Muhammad Usman Arshaad, said, “Moving forward, we are looking forward to working with Kuwait Cricket on a range of new technologies to improve player, viewer, and sponsor experiences.”

“Tools such as video analytics, integration with health & fitness monitoring devices for player health and stats tracking, player development tools, and ball-by-ball video tagging will greatly help talent hunters,” he added

On the occasion, President of Kuwait Cricket Association, H.E. Haider Farman, stated, “It is a great honor for us to join CricksLab on their journey towards cricket digitalization. Our hope is that the new platform will help increase the number of players, and the number of teams and will be a showcase, especially for our government as we are a governing body – the only governing body of cricket in Kuwait.”

“We [Kuwait Cricket Association] have always had a vision of digitalizing cricket in order to engage our audiences,” he added.

Present on the occasion, the States Director General of Kuwait Cricket, Sajid Ashraf, said, “We found CricksLab to comply with all our digital needs. And that is where the birth of a KCC mobile application on iOS and Android came to life.”

International Cricket Council Asia’s Development Officer, Iqbal Sikander, said, “After Kuwait Cricket won the award for digitalization and fan engagement by the ICC, it has grown and gone to the next level and we are very happy to see that. With CricksLab technology, we are entering a golden age of cricket and the future looks very bright for smaller or developing cricket nations like Kuwait”

Over the last six months, CricksLab has launched in 97 countries around the globe and amassed a user base of over 200,000. The number of users is expected to top 1 million before the end of 2022.

CricksLab has recently introduced an in-app broadcaster tool that empowers YouTube and social media broadcasters with professional broadcasting technology that normally requires teams of people.

CricksLab will be revealing more exciting projects and collaborations soon with various cricket bodies around the globe.