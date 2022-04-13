Die-Hard Fan Names All His Kids After Mohammad Amir

Expressing his love for Mohammad Amir, a die-hard fan revealed that he has named all three children ‘Mohammad Amir’ to honor the idol. He revealed this on Amir’s birthday, which is today.

The fast bowler turned 30 today. While celebrating his birthday, the star cricketer shared videos and messages from his loved ones. While many wished him on his special day, a fan stunned netizens as well as Amir with a big revelation.

In a video message for the star bowler, a fan named Bari Khan appreciated Amir for his historic spell against India in Champions Trophy final in 2017. However, the most incredible aspect of the message was when the fan revealed that he has named his all three children ‘Mohammad Amir’ because of his love for the star cricketer.

Mohammad Amir shared the video on his official Twitter account. The pacer wrote that he is out of words after seeing such support and respect.

awwww I have no words for this love🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰Alhumdulillah https://t.co/gaHyDMBq2S — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) April 12, 2022

The fan also wished to see Mohammad Amir back in the national team.

The star cricketer has taken retirement from international cricket and is currently seen in action in cricket leagues around the world.