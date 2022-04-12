PCB Fails to Provide Adequate Training Facilities for Women Cricketers

Pakistan women lack adequate training facilities at National High Performance Centre in Karachi. PCB has failed to provide modern equipment and training staff for the women players.

ALSO READ Pakistan, India Unite as Rizwan and Pujara Set to Play Together

PCB has arranged training facilities for women cricketers at Hanif Muhammad High Performance Centre to help players stay fit during the off-season.

However, the players are unhappy with outdated equipment and a lack of trained staff at the gym. During Ramadan, PCB has scheduled the training sessions between 3 PM to 5 PM which has been declared unfavorable by the cricketers.

When PCB was asked to change the timing for the month of Ramadan, the management told that the training staff is unable to serve at any other time leaving no option for the players. Seeing the inconvenience at PCB High Performance Centre, many cricketers have started alternate training programs to maintain fitness. On the other hand, PCB has yet not given any statement about the situation.

Pakistan women’s team recently came back from the World Cup campaign in New Zealand where the Girls in Green failed to impress, winning only one out of seven matches.