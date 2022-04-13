Famed International Commentator in Awe of Lahore’s Grand Badshahi Mosque

Australian-born cricket commentator, Mike Haysman recently shared a picture of the grand Badshahi Mosque of Lahore on his Twitter handle with the historic background of the mosque.

The former cricketer was part of the commentary panel in the recently concluded Pakistan-Australia series. He previously worked on the National T20 Cup and Pakistan Super League.

Completed in 1674 the sublime Badshahi Mosque of Lahore was the world's largest mosque for 313 years. Replete with huge gateways, four tapering minarets of red sandstone, three vast marble domes & an open courtyard said to hold 100,000 people. Magnificent. #Pakistanmemories. pic.twitter.com/6thLKxgBnk — Mike Haysman (@MikeHaysman) April 13, 2022

Cricket fans from Pakistan also responded with heartfelt messages and also thanked the former cricketer for coming and spending months in Pakistan for promoting a positive image of Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention that Mike had criticized England and New Zealand for canceling their tour of Pakistan, saying, “I want to tell the world that Pakistan is as safe for cricket as any other country.”