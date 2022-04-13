Here are Revised Ramadan Timings for Six-Day Work Week in Schools and Colleges

The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has announced to observe a six-day working week with immediate effect. The FDE has also revised timings for schools and colleges in the jurisdiction of Islamabad during Ramadan.

According to the notification issued by the Director Academics FDE, from Monday to Saturday, the morning shift in schools and colleges will start at 8 AM and will end at 12 PM.

ALSO READ SBP Announces Revised Ramadan Timings and Working Days for Banks

As for the evening shift, the schools and colleges will open at 12 PM and close at 4 PM from Monday to Thursday. The evening shift on Friday will start at 2 PM and will end at 4 PM.

The Director Academics FDE has directed all Area Education Officers (AEOs) and Heads of Institutions (HOIs) to inform students about the revised timings for schools and colleges during Ramadan before the end of the academic week.