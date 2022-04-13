Oppo Unveils F21 Pro in Pakistan for Rs. 52,999

By Sarwat Rizvi | Published Apr 13, 2022 | 1:20 pm

Oppo concluded its special launch event with the announcement of two new smartphones, the Oppo F21 Pro and the F21 Pro 5G. While the former is a rebranded version of Oppo Reno7, the latter is quite similar to the previously introduced Oppo Reno7 Z 5G.

Alongside the two new smartphones, the company has also announced its Enco Air 2 Pro true wireless earbuds. We’ll be discussing Oppo F21 Pro smartphone in detail down below.

ALSO READ

Design & Display

In terms of the display, the F21 Pro flaunts a 6.43″ AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a screen-to-body ratio of 20:9. The display features a flat-edge design and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Victus.

For biometrics, the F21 Pro makes use of an optical under-display fingerprint scanner.

The color options available for the F21 Pro model are Cosmic black and Sunset orange.

Storage & Hardware

Under the hood, the smartphone houses the Snapdragon 680 chipset, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which is expandable via a microSD card.

On the software front, it boots ColorOS 12 on top of the Android 12 interface.

Cameras

For photography, the rear camera setup includes a 64MP primary shooter alongside a 2MP microscope lens (macro) and a 2MP depth sensor. The F21 Pro also includes a Sony IMX709 32MP selfie shooter.

Battery & Availability

Powering the smartphone is a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging as well as reverse charging. Oppo F21 comes in an exclusive Fiberglass-leather option while the rest of the series gets frosted glass backs.

Oppo F21 Pro will be available for retail starting April 16th and will be priced at PKR 52,999.

ALSO READ

Specifications of Oppo F21 Pro

Spec Sheet Oppo F21 Pro 
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
CPU Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold & 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
GPU Adreno 610
OS ColorsOS 12.1, Android 12
Display 6.43″ AMOLED display with 1080×2400 px resolution, 90 Hz refresh rate
Memory RAM: 8GB

Internal: 128GB

Card Slot: Yes
Camera Rear(Triple): 64 MP, f/1.7 (wide), 2 MP, f/3.3 (microscope), 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)

Front: 32MP
Colors Sunset Orange, Cosmic Black
Fingerprint sensor Under-display
Battery 4,500 mAh with 33W fast-charging & reverse charging
Price PKR 52,999

Also Read

Sarwat Rizvi

close
>