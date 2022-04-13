PM Shahbaz Calls Emergency Meeting to Review Subsidy on Petrol

The newly established government rolls out in a frenzy in order to provide relief to the masses, specifically in the petrol and energy sector.

On Wednesday (today), Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif chaired an emergency meeting on the country’s situation in the energy sector. The newly-elected PM was accompanied by former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail, Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) chairman, and secretaries of the finance and petroleum division.

ALSO READ Punjab Govt to Disburse Next Salary and Pension Early for Eid-ul-Fitr

The meeting’s agenda revolved around the price hikes of petroleum products. Participants of the meeting were briefed on the price plan which is formulating the fuel prices in the country.

The government considered the alternatives in which subsidies on petroleum products can be extended further. Individuals in the meeting also brainstormed some strategies on how to counter the power crisis accompanied by the scorching summer.

While talking to the media, Miftah Ismail said that the government had been providing a subsidy of Rs. 40 on every liter of petrol. PM Shehbaz had emphasized price cuts on daily-use commodities and essentials, specifically during Holy Ramadan. He believes that there is a need for striking a balance between the national and public interests.