Punjab Govt to Disburse Next Salary and Pension Early for Eid-ul-Fitr

The Punjab government has decided to disburse April’s salary, allowances, and pension in advance to all government servants due to Eid-ul-Fitr.

The Finance Department issued a notification in this regard on Wednesday, directing the Accountant General of Punjab, all District Accounts Officers, and Treasury Officer-I regarding the disbursement of pay and allowances/pension for April 2022 in advance.

“In relaxation of Rules 5.1 (2)(f) and 5.2 (3) of the Punjab Financial Rules, Volume-I, Governor of Punjab is pleased to approve the disbursement of pay and allowances/pensions for the month of April 2022, in advance to Muslim government employees and pensioners on 27 April 2022 on account of Eid-ul-Fitr,” the notification read.

“Foregoing, in view, you are requested to take further action accordingly for disbursement of pay and allowances/pension on 27 April,” it added.

Meanwhile, the Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council (RHRC) has announced the dates for Eid-ul-Fitr in Pakistan.

Based on scientific evidence, Secretary-General RHRC, Khalid Ijaz Mufti, has predicted that the country will observe Eid-ul-Fitr on 3 May. He said that the new moon would be born on 1 April at 11:24 AM. The age of the moon will be at least 19 hours at the sunset of 2 April (29 Shaban).