Steyn Expertly Responds to Indian Troll Who Rated Bumrah Above Him

Legendary South African pacer, Dale Steyn, widely regarded as one of the best fast bowlers of his generation, is known for his fiery pace bowling on the field and his fiery personality was on display as he expertly responded to an Indian cricket troll on his Twitter account.

The incident took place as Steyn tweeted an image of him holding a huge fish and urged his fans to follow his Instagram account if they want to see similar content. An Indian cricket fan disrespected Steyn by responding to the tweet that Indian fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, is a better bowler than him.

Without losing his composure, Steyn said, “I’m sure he is, I’m retired.”

Im sure he is, I’m retired. — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) April 12, 2022

Steyn’s quick and witty response garnered over 6,900 likes and 2,000 retweets, which is more than the responses on the initial post

The 38-year-old retired from all forms of cricket last year as he brought an end to an illustrious 18-year international career. He finished as South Africa’s leading wicket-taker in Tests and T20Is and fifth-highest in ODI cricket. Steyn picked up 699 wickets at an average of 23.37 in 265 international matches he played in all three formats.