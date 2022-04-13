Mohammad Rizwan Drops in Latest T20I Rankings

Pakistan’s wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan, has dropped down one spot in the latest ICC T20I rankings. Rizwan, who was positioned at the second spot, is now ranked number three in the world after a disappointing outing against Australia in the one-off T20I.

Rizwan could only manage 23 runs in the T20I against Australia as the Men in Green were unable to end the historic tour on a high note. Rizwan’s opening T20I partner and Pakistan’s captain, Babar Azam, scored a scintillating half-century in the match and as a result maintained his top spot in the ICC T20I batters rankings.

South Africa’s dynamic young batter, Aiden Makram was the beneficiary of Rizwan’s poor performance in the T20I. Markram moved ahead of Rizwan in the second spot with a two-point lead. This latest development does not bode well for Rizwan as the Men in Green are not scheduled to play any T20Is until later in the year.

Elsewhere, Pakistan’s stylish batter, Babar Azam, maintained his spot as the number one ODI batter in the world and number five Test batter in the world.

Here are the latest T20I rankings: