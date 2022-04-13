UET to Upgrade IT Curriculum and Build New Smart Campus

The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Taxila in collaboration with Huwaei is set to upgrade its information technology curriculum and build a state-of-the-art futuristic IT campus.

UET Taxila is already hosting the Huawei ICT Academy, a school-enterprise cooperation project created to help forge a deeper cooperation mechanism between universities and enterprises.

Huawei ICT training modules are already a part of the CS and IT curriculum at UET Taxila. The university aims to produce highly skilled graduates who meet the industry requirements.

In a recent speech, President Dr. Arif Alvi had also commended Huawei for operating its ICT Academy partnership at UET Taxila, adding that the initiative will nurture the talent of thousands of students undergoing training at the academy.

Two years ago, the Coronavirus pandemic had disrupted everyday life including the academic process all over the world as well as in Pakistan.

UET Taxila was one of the first universities in the country that moved to online education mode as the university ensure its students continue their academic journey through smartphones, tablets, and laptops.