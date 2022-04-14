Hilarious Video of Pakistanis “Running” Between the Wickets Goes Viral

Cricket is regarded as one the most loved and played sports in Pakistan. The game is played in almost every part of the country, with slightly different rules in different areas. However, a recent video has brought a new flavor to the four hundred-year-old game.

Recently, a renowned sports presenter, Fakhr-e-Alam, posted a hilarious video on his social media where the “running between the wickets” was done in a unique way.

In a viral video, it could be seen that the batters are using a rickshaw while running between wickets in a local cricket match. The video is gaining a lot of traction on social media.

Cricket and Motorsport …. What an idea…. I think we need to reconsider running between the wickets concept altogether… what says you @ICC @ICCMediaComms ??? pic.twitter.com/QENqLBplEq — Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) April 14, 2022

The location of this cricket match is unknown, but the improvisation is amusing and it shows how much the people of Pakistan love cricket.

Pakistanis are known for bringing in new playing formats and rules, like the T20 and Double-Wicket formats, to the game but his one definitely takes the cake.