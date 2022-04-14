MEDZnMORE Dedicates Spot for Non-Fasting Employees During Ramadan

Every year when the month of Ramadan arrives, individuals nationwide prepare to abstain from consuming food and drinks. Consequently, restaurants and a majority of shops shut down during the daytime.

In reality, there are many individuals who do not fast within Pakistan due to reasons that range from religious to personal. Yet they are afraid to eat and drink in public since they are afraid of offending the majority fasting.

MEDZnMORE, the leading health-tech startup, has launched a new initiative for the month of Ramadan in order to provide a safe space for all of its employees, whether or not they partake in fasting. They have set up a dedicated eating space on the office rooftop for employees who are not fasting.

The company recognizes that there may be a myriad of personal or religious reasons that individuals may not fast, and wants to promote inclusion and diversity not just in the office culture but in Pakistan as a whole.

From religious minorities to people living with chronic illness, there are many people across the country who do not partake in fasting, as well as women who are menstruating.

As a healthcare platform, the well-being of its employees is of utmost priority for MEDZnMORE, and this extends to mental and personal welfare. In order to highlight the commitment to employee wellbeing, the company also recently launched a policy on menstrual leave for its female employees.

To continue this, they launched a marketing campaign called SirfKhannayKaRozaNahi which is centered on how the spirit of Ramadan is more than just abstaining from food and drink but is about refraining from negativity such as judging others and being passive-aggressive.

Additionally, the campaign is also centered on how fasting is about building our self-control and tolerance. This still remains a taboo topic since women, minorities, and people with chronic illnesses in the workforce face prejudice for eating and drinking during the month of Ramadan.

By spearheading this campaign, MEDZnMORE hopes to inspire more Pakistani companies to encourage office cohesion and understanding towards those who do not fast.