Rain, Thundershowers Expected in Islamabad, Lahore and Murree Today

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that the weather will remain partly cloudy in most of the upper part of the country on Thursday.

However, the PMD has forecasted light rain with strong winds and thundershowers at some places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

“The weather will be hot and dry in most of the upper districts of Punjab. However, in the afternoon, light rain is likely in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Murree, Galiyat, Sialkot, and Lahore with strong winds and thundershowers at some places,” the forecast said.

The Met Office predicted that the weather will be hot and dry in most parts of the country on Friday. However, light rain is expected at some places in Kashmir and GB.

According to the PMD, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country during the last 24 hours. However, some parts of KP, Kashmir, and GB experienced showers with strong winds and thundershowers.

The highest rainfall recorded was 14 millimeters in Mirkhani, 8 mm in Buner, 7 mm in Dir and Darosh, 6 mm in Malam Jabba and Balakot, 5 mm in Kakul, and 4 mm in Chitral.

Similarly, 12 millimeters of rainfall was recorded at Garhi Dupatta in Azad Kashmir on Wednesday. Furthermore, in Gilgit Baltistan, Bunji saw 12mm, Bagrut 6 mm, Gilgit 5 mm, Chilas 4 mm, and Astor received 1 mm of rain.

The maximum temperature recorded yesterday was 45 degrees Celsius in Sibi, while 44 degrees Celsius was recorded in Turbat and Bahawalnagar.