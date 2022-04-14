Reko Diq Project Will Uplift Balochistan: Barrick Gold CEO

The groundbreaking partnership agreement between Barrick, the Federal Government of Pakistan, and the provincial government of Balochistan should unlock the enormous value of Reko Diq, one of the world’s largest undeveloped copper and gold deposits, President and Chief Executive of Barrick Gold, Mark Bristow, said on Thursday.

Speaking on an investor call, Bristow said the project represented a unique mining opportunity, which would be a major addition to Barrick’s Tier-1 asset base while also bringing significant economic and social benefits to Pakistan and Balochistan.

ALSO READ Steyn Expertly Responds to Indian Troll Who Rated Bumrah Above Him

The agreement in principle recently reached between the parties provides for the reconstitution and restart of the project, which has been on hold since 2011. It will be operated and owned 50 percent by Barrick, 25 percent by Pakistani state-owned enterprises, and 25 percent by the government of Balochistan. The company has similar partnerships in other countries, which have proved to be catalysts in developing local economies.

Bristow said following the finalization of the underlying agreements, legalization, and closing, Barrick would update the 2010 feasibility study.

“Reko Diq’s fundamentals have not changed materially since then. Subject to the updated feasibility, it is still envisaged as a conventional open pit and milling operation producing a high-quality copper-gold concentrate,” Bristow said.

Further adding, “We are planning a two-phase construction approach, starting with an approximately 40 million tons per annum plant, which could be doubled within five years. The staged development will optimize returns, manage upfront capital, lower execution risk and bring forward production and cash flows in the long run. If all goes according to plan, we anticipate the first production in five to six years’ time.”

ALSO READ PM Shahbaz to Inaugurate New Metro Service in Islamabad

Noting that since 2010 there had been game-changing technological advances in renewable energy alternatives, some of which are particularly well-suited to the area, Bristow said a Barrick team was already assessing various solar, wind, and battery configurations to maximize the mine’s renewable power generation. This could also deliver a range of economic and operational benefits.

The development of Reko Diq will make Balochistan the largest recipient of foreign investment in Pakistan. During peak construction periods, the project is expected to employ 7,500 people and once in production will create about 4,000 long-term jobs. Barrick’s policy of prioritizing local employment and suppliers will have a positive downstream impact on the local economy.

ALSO READ PSEB and State Life Ink MoU for Offering Insurance to Freelancers

“At Barrick, we know that our long-term success depends on sharing the benefits we create equitably with our host governments and communities. That’s why we wanted Balochistan’s share of the venture to be fully funded, 10 percent by the project and 15 percent by the government of Pakistan. It’s equally important to us that Balochistan and its people should see the benefits from day one. Even before construction begins, we will be implementing a range of social development programs, supported by upfront commitments to the development of the skills required for mining, the improvement of education, healthcare, food security, and, importantly, access to potable water in a region where the groundwater has a high saline content,” Bristow said.