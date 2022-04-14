Water Crisis Imminent if Delays in Tarbela Extension Projects Persist

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has warned that the provinces may face water shortage in the Kharif season if work on intakes of Tunnels 3 and 4 of Tarbela’s 4th extension project was not done within the stipulated time.

The authority also set an April 30 deadline for WAPDA to remove the rock barriers from the project and install of velocity meter.

“We have told WAPDA that in case of delay of work on around intakes of Tunnel 3 & 4 of Tarbela 4th extension project it will be responsible for the water shortage during the Kharif season,” an official source told ProPakistani.

ALSO READ Supernet Becomes First IT Company to List on Pakistan’s Growth Enterprise Market Board

IRSA has asked WAPDA to complete the installation of velocity meters in the reservoir by the end of April, otherwise, they would not be able to withdraw water below the level of 1,417 feet, the source told ProPakistani. In case the operational constraints were not removed by the end of April, only 55,000 cusecs water can be released from the reservoir, which is not enough to meet the provincial demand during the Kharif season, the source said.

IRSA, on 2 February 2022, approved the ongoing works for the removal of the Rock Barrier from 1,417 feet to 1,398 feet around Intakes of T3 and T4 of the Tarbela 4th extension project. Work on the project is going as planned and shall be completed by/before 20 April 2022.

ALSO READ SBP Announces Revised Ramadan Timings and Working Days for Banks

For the purpose of removal of Rock Barrier from 1,417 feet to 1,398 feet around Intakes of T3 and T4 projects, the reservoir is being kept at the dead level of 1,392 feet since February. The source, however, said that the work is most probably to be completed by 18 April.

However, to withdraw the full capacity of water as per the provincial intention, WAPDA requires the installation of velocity meters, the source said. Therefore, IRSA allowed WAPDA to complete the installation of the velocity meter by the end of April.