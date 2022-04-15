Affordable Infinix Hot 11 2022 Launches

Infinix has unveiled another budget smartphone in the Indian market. The company has now launched its 2022 refresh of the popular Hot 11 in the region, which arrives with substantial upgrades over the previous generations.

Design & Display

The smartphone arrives with a new design, featuring a holographic aesthetic with flat edges around the body.

In terms of the display, it sports a 6.67-inch LCD panel with a Full HD+ resolution that offers a 60Hz refresh rate, 550 nits peak brightness, and 114 percent sRGBcolour gamut. The display also features a punch-hole cutout housing the selfie camera. The device makes use of a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication.

The color options available are Aurora green, Polar black, and Sunset Gold.

Storage & Hardware

Under the hood, the Infinix Hot 11 2022 houses an octa-core UNISOC T610 chipset paired with a Mali G52 GPU. The device packs 4GB of RAM with 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card slot.

On the software front, it boots Android 11-based XOS 10 Lite out of the box.

On the downside, users don’t get a USB Type C port on the bottom of the device but, there is support for a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Cameras

For photography, it features a dual-camera setup on the rear panel, headlined by a 13MP primary lens. This is supported by a 2MP depth sensor. On the other hand, there’s also an 8MP selfie camera for selfies and video calls.

Battery & Availability

Powering the device is a large 5,000 mAh battery pack, which supports 10W charging.

The Infinix Hot 11 2022 is only available in a single 4/64GB storage configuration priced at $120. The first sale of this new device will start on April 22nd.

Infinix Hot 11 2022 Specifications