Infinix Reveals Hot 12i for $150

Infinix has officially presented its Hot 12 series with the launch of the Hot 12i – the base variant and an entry-level phone.
Design & Display
Infinix Hot 12i features a 6.82-inch LCD with a resolution of 720p and a waterdrop notch. It is available in Black, Green, Gold, and Blue colors.
It features a fingerprint sensor on the back with a large camera bump housing 3 sensors.
Internals & Storage
The phone is powered by the Helio A22 SoC paired with 2GB/3GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage, expandable via the MicroSD slot.
The phone comes with a 3.5mm audio jack and a MicroUSB port. It boots the Android 11- based XOS 7.6.
Camera
Complete camera details have not yet been revealed. However, the phone will have a 13MP primary camera with autofocus.
While the 8MP selfie camera is housed inside the waterdrop notch.
Battery & Pricing
The smartphone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery. The 2/64GB variant is priced at $150 and the 3/64GB version costs $170.
Infinix Hot 12i Specifications
- Chipset: Mediatek MT6761 Helio A22 (12 nm)
- CPU: Quad-core 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53
- GPU: PowerVR GE8320
- OS: Android 11, XOS 7.6
- Supported Networks: GSM / HSPA / LTE
- Display: 6.6 inches, IPS LCD, 480 nits,
- Memory
- RAM: 2GB or 3GB
- Internal: 64GB
- Card Slot: microSDXC
- Camera
- Rear: 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), AF
- Front: 8MP
- Colors: Racing Black, Horizon Blue, Haze Green, Champagne Gold
- Fingerprint Sensor: Rear-mounted
- Face Unlock: Yes
- Battery: Li-Ion 5000 mAh, non-removable
- Price: $150-170