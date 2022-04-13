Infinix Reveals Hot 12i for $150

Infinix has officially presented its Hot 12 series with the launch of the Hot 12i – the base variant and an entry-level phone.

Design & Display

Infinix Hot 12i features a 6.82-inch LCD with a resolution of 720p and a waterdrop notch. It is available in Black, Green, Gold, and Blue colors.

It features a fingerprint sensor on the back with a large camera bump housing 3 sensors.

Internals & Storage

The phone is powered by the Helio A22 SoC paired with 2GB/3GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage, expandable via the MicroSD slot.

The phone comes with a 3.5mm audio jack and a MicroUSB port. It boots the Android 11- based XOS 7.6.

ALSO READ Xiaomi Launches a Smart Fan for $78

Camera

Complete camera details have not yet been revealed. However, the phone will have a 13MP primary camera with autofocus.

While the 8MP selfie camera is housed inside the waterdrop notch.

ALSO READ Samsung Teases 2X Faster Massive 512GB DDR5 RAM

Battery & Pricing

The smartphone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery. The 2/64GB variant is priced at $150 and the 3/64GB version costs $170.

Infinix Hot 12i Specifications