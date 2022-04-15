Hundreds of Palestinians Injured as Israel Invades Al-Aqsa Mosque in Ramadan Again

Hundreds of unarmed Palestinians have been severely injured after heavily-armed Israeli police invaded Al-Aqsa Mosque, which is regarded as the third holiest site in Islam.

According to reports, thousands of Palestinians had gathered after Fajar prayer earlier today when Israeli police entered the mosque forcefully and started torturing innocent worshippers.

ALSO READ Pakistan Begins Tent Pegging World Cup Preparations Under Female South African Coach

As if manhandling unarmed Palestinians wasn’t enough, Israeli police blocked the roads leading up to the mosque to prevent ambulances and paramedics to treat the injured.

Palestinian Red Crescent has claimed that Israeli police used rubber bullets, stun grenades, and tear gas on Palestinians. Resultantly, hundreds of worshippers have been injured, who are not yet treated.

ALSO READ Is New Govt Considering to Ban Social Media?

The invasion of Al-Aqsa Mosque comes after far-right Jewish parties pressurized Israeli Police to raid the mosque during Passover, a Jewish holiday, which coincides with Ramadan this year.

Israeli police raiding Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan has become a trend. Last year, the mosque was raided on the night of Laylat-ul-Qadar, which is a blessed night in the last ten days of Ramadan. Israeli forces killed hundreds and injured thousands of Palestinians in order to quell countrywide protests triggered by the incident.