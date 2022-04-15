Is New Govt Considering to Ban Social Media?

The newly formed government of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML N) is considering imposing a complete ban on all social media platforms in the country.

During a meeting with senior journalists, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ensured that the PML N government will not promulgate any law to hurt the media industry.

However, social media has been troubling governments all over the world and Pakistan is no different, claimed the premier, adding that the government will explore ways how to ban social media platforms in Pakistan, reported Express.

Besides, PM Shehbaz lamented that state institutions have been subjected to unnecessary criticism as well, warning the masses against running derogatory trends against state institutions.

The development comes as social media users refuse to give up on running fiery trends against the newly formed government, which is finding it hard to cope with the criticism.

