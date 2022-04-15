Pakistan Begins Tent Pegging World Cup Preparations Under Female South African Coach

Pakistan’s tent pegging team has started training under the newly appointed South African coach, Dylan Paksha, with the camp in Jhang ahead of the World Cup.

According to the details, the team is conducting training sessions in the morning and evening on a daily basis under the supervision of the renowned coach.

The newly appointed coach is coaching based on modern methods while she is also conducting video sessions after ground training.

While talking to the media, the South African coach expressed satisfaction with the team and said that Pakistani players are talented and they have full potential to win the World Cup.

It is pertinent to mention here that the qualifiers of the tent pegging world cup will be held in Pakistan while the mega event will be played in South Africa next year.

While talking to the media during the preparatory camp, Pakistan captain, Sultan Safdar Ali, said that the South African coach is coaching in a modern way which will help Pakistan in winning the World Cup.

It is also the first time that Pakistan has appointed an internationally qualified foreign coach to train the players while Dylan has previously coached world champions Egypt, Jordan, the United States, and the United Kingdom.