Biometric System Exposes Rawalpindi Excise Office’s Incompetence

The Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control (ET&NC) department of Rawalpindi recently suspended the manual transfer of old and new cars to implement a new biometric system.

As a result, the department has been losing millions of rupees daily. According to a recent report, since the launch of the new system three days ago, ET&NC department hasn’t been able to transfer a single vehicle in Rawalpindi as it is yet to computerize the data of old vehicles.

The department had to reject 429 vehicle transfer requests in the last three days due to the non-availability of computerized records against old cars. Disgruntled applicants have requested an immediate suspension of the new system, complaining that it is needlessly complicated.

Transport Federation President, Tariq Khan, and Secretary, Malik Ghulam Mustafa, have recommended to delay the switch to the new system by 6 months for the ET&NC to entertain old applications and upgrade their computerized database simultaneously.

With people opting for the Islamabad Excise Department for the transfer of old cars, Rawalpindi division offices have recorded an annual loss of Rs. 150 million in revenue so far. Also, the registration of new vehicles and motorcycles in Rawalpindi has plummeted by 30 percent.