NITB to Introduce New Version of E-office in Divisions and Organizations

The National Information Technology Board (NITB) has decided to introduce a new version of E-office in federal government divisions and all organizations working under their control.

For this purpose, the E-office replication project worth Rs. 350 million in all divisions of the federal government has been introduced in a new scheme list proposed by the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT).

According to documents available with ProPakistani, an amount of Rs. 75 million has been proposed for the next financial year by the MoITT for the E-office Project Phase-II. This project includes sustainable application of the existing E-office and implementation of the new version in all federal government divisions and more than 500 hundred departments working under them.

The project was closed on June 30, 2021, due to implementation issues. It has 6 constituent modules out of which only one module i.e. internal communication was implemented while the remaining components like finance and budgeting, human resource, inventory and procurement, project management, and internal portal remained incomplete in all federal government divisions and allied departments.

According to MoITT, the federal government spent more than Rs. 2000 million for the provision of ICT infrastructure for the implementation of the project. The previous government had formed a committee under the chairmanship of the Cabinet Division Secretary to review the deployment, readiness, and adaptation level in federal ministries and come up with a plan for shifting intra and inter-ministerial communications to the E-office platform.

The committee held several meetings and submitted recommendations to the federal government. The NITB has no regular or contract staff for the implementation of the project. The PC-IV of the project has been in the cabinet division since August 2021.