Rozee.pk, Milvik Mobile Pakistan (BIMA) Partner to Provide Affordable Healthcare to Salaried Professionals

Rozee.pk, Pakistan’s largest job portal, has partnered with BIMA to introduce affordable digital healthcare and insurance solutions for its users. The company is now transitioning into a career and financial wellness space by leveraging its strong user database.

BIMA is the leading provider of digital health and insurtech services in Asia & Africa. With the collaboration of Rozee.pk, BIMA Pakistan has launched its first direct-to-consumer product called BHealthy.

BHealthy is the first of its’ kind healthcare solution in Pakistan providing all is one healthcare coverage that includes unlimited teleconsultations with licensed doctors including specialists (pediatricians, gynecologists, dieticians, and mental health experts) on top of tailored medical insurance packages.

These packages range from PKR 5,000 to PKR 12,000 per night per person (up to a maximum of 90 nights) for the entire family (including parents & parents in law), along with monthly redeemable medicine purchases ranging from PKR 250 to PKR 1,200. The terms may change in the future.

With BHealthy by BIMA, Rozee.pk is empowering its users to manage medical contingencies by consuming optimally designed health insurance products for themselves and loved ones at affordable rates.

This partnership also brings Rozee.pk one step closer to the ambition of introducing financial wellness solutions to its large digitally-enabled user base of 10M salaried professionals.

Shahid H. Kazi, CEO Rozee.pk, said, “The partnership of Rozee.pk with BIMA will pave the way for greater insurance penetration in Pakistan. Inclusion-focused healthcare products have been designed for the salaried professionals to address specific healthcare needs at affordable rates using convenient channels.”

Also speaking on the occasion Murtaza Khalil Hassan, CEO Milvik Mobile Pakistan (BIMA), said, “BIMA uses technology to deliver vital, affordable, and easy-to-use digital health products and insurance. This is critical in Pakistan, where there is only about one doctor for every 1000 people.”

“BIMA has been able to overcome economic, geographic, and social barriers to healthcare by using mobile technology at a very low cost. Currently, more than 4 million customers are insured with BIMA Mobile,” he added.