90% of Pakistani Athletes Cheat Using Banned Substances to Enhance Performance

Committee formed by Pakistan Olympics Association to deal with doping breach cases has declared that 90% of Athletes used prohibited performance-enhancing drugs despite full awareness.

After seven Kabaddi players breached the dope tests during National Kabaddi Championship in Lahore, Pakistan Olympics Association created a committee to monitor the situation. Giving a statement on the cases, the member of the committee said that the issues have not been caused due to a lack of awareness regarding the banned substances since 90 percent of the athletes abused performance-enhancing drugs knowingly.

He further stated that the conditions have worsened because of the unavailability of a WADA-certified laboratory in the country making it difficult to carry out frequent testing. The committee member suggested Pakistan Sports Board to either make arrangements for a WADA-certified laboratory in Pakistan or to advise the government for providing financial resources to respective sports federations to send the samples abroad for timely testing.

Although the committee believes that the players involved in the breach were fully aware of the ban on performance-enhancing substances, the managements of sports federations have been given directions to inform the players in detail about the matter prior to international competitions.