PPSC to Appoint Retired Officers Following Inability to Hold Timely Interviews

Ten posts of Punjab Public Service Commission’s (PPSC) members have been lying vacant for several months.

Resultantly, the shortage of members has hampered the routine official work of the commission significantly as interviews of various cases have been delayed unnecessarily.

In order to address the shortage, Punjab’s Services and General Administration Department (SGAD) has decided to start the hiring of members for the ten vacant posts immediately.

According to reports, SGAD will appoint retired officers of Punjab civil services to these vacant posts.

Besides Chairman, Lt. Gen. (r) Malik Zafar Iqbal, there are 11 members of PPSC. The members of the commission are responsible for conducting the final interviews of candidates for different jobs.

These members are: