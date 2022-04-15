FBISE Announces Annual Exam Schedule for 9th and 10th

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has announced the final date sheets for the annual examinations of classes 9 and 10.
According to FBISE, the annual exams for 9 and 10 classes will start on Tuesday, 17 May, and end on Tuesday, 7 June. The practical exams will begin on Monday, 6 June.
Here is the final date sheet for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) annual examination 2022.
|Date & Day
|Morning Session
9 AM to 12 PM
|Evening Session
2 PM to 5 PM
|17 May, Tuesday
|Physics-I (011)
Civics-I (017)
Geography-II (522)
Dress Making and Fashion Designing-I (104)
Internet of Things Software Development-I
Applied Electrician-I (125)
|–
|18 May, Wednesday
|Physics-II (511)
Civics-II (517)
Clothing and Textile-II (532)
Dress Making and Fashion Designing-II (604)
|Economics-I (018)
Motor Winding-I (117)
Graphic Designing-I (133)
Plumbing and Solar Water Heating System(I)-I (135)
|19 May, Thursday
|Islamiyat-I (Compulsory) (108)
Ikhlakiyat (Ethics)-I (138)
Islamiyat-I (Compulsory) (HIC) (108)
|Economics-II (518)
Electrical Wiring-II (601)
Electrical Wiring-II (HIC) (744)
|20 May, Friday
|Pakistan Studies-II (606)
Pakistan Studies-II (HIC) (806)
|–
|21 May, Saturday
|Urdu-I (Compulsory) (002)
Geography of Pakistan-I (in lieu of Urdu-I) (004)
Urdu-I (Compulsory) (HIC) (202)
|–
|22 May, Sunday
|23 May, Monday
|Biology-II (513)
Computer Science-II (541)
Wood Work and Furniture Making-II (602)
Welding (ARC and Gas)-II (603)
Computer Science-II (HIC) (741)
Food and Nutrition-I (029)
Arabic-I (026)
Welding (ARC and Gas)-I (103)
|Health and Physical Education –I (043)
Computer Hardware-I (112)
Industrial Electrician-I (126)
Internet of Things Hardware Development-I (141)
Islamic History-II (519)
English Elective-II (537)
English Literature-II (in lieu of English-II) (540)
|24 May, Tuesday
|English-I (Compulsory) (001)
English-I (Compulsory) (HIC) (201)
|–
|25 May, Wednesday
|Urdu-II (Compulsory) (502)
Geography of Pakistan-II (in lieu of Urdu-II) (504)
Urdu-II (Compulsory) (HIC) (702)
Media Production-I (134)
Plumbing and Solar Water Heating System (II)-I (136)
Dress Making-I (139)
|–
|26 May, Thursday
|Biology-I (013)
Computer Science-I (041)
Commercial Geography-I (025)
Computer Science-I (HIC) (241)
Fashion Designing-I (137)
Professional Cooking-I (130)
Art and Model Drawing-II (524)
Art and Model Drawing-II (HIC) (724)
|English Literature-I (in lieu of Urdu-I/English-I) (003) (004)English Elective-I (037)
Electrical Wiring-I (101)
Electrical Wiring-I (HIC) (244)
Islamic Studies-II (521)
|27 May, Friday
|Islamiyat –II (Compulsory) (608)
Ikhlakiyat (Ethics)-II (638)
Islamiyat –II (Compulsory) (HIC) (808)
|–
|28 May, Saturday
|Mathematics-I (010)
General Mathematics-I (114)
Mathematics-I (HIC) (210)
|–
|29 May, Sunday
|30 May, Monday
|Clothing and Textile-I (032)
Education-I (039)
Education-I (HIC) (239)
Cosmetology (Hair and Beauty Services)-I (121)
Introduction of Tourism-I (123)
|Geography-I (022)
Elements of Home Economics-II (HIC) (735)
Arabic-II (526)
Essential of Home Economics-II (555)
|31 May, Tuesday
|Mathematics-II (510)
General Mathematics-II (614)
Mathematics-II (HIC) (710)
|Islamic History-I (019)
|1 June, Wednesday
|Chemistry-I (012)
General Science-I (015)
General Science-I (HIC) (215)
|Health and Physical Education-II (543)
|2 June, Thursday
|Chemistry-II (512)
General Science-II (515)
General Science-II (HIC) (715)
|Art and Modeling Drawing-I (024)
Art and Modeling Drawing-I (HIC) (224)
|3 June, Friday
|Pakistan Studies-I (106)
Pakistan Studies-I (HIC) (306)
|–
|4 June, Saturday
|English-II (Compulsory) (501)
English-II (Compulsory) (HIC) (701)
|–
|5 June, Sunday
|6 June, Monday
|Education-II (539)
Education-II (HIC) (739)
|Essential of Home Economics-I (055)
Wood Work and Furniture Making-I (102)
Elements of Home Economics-I (HIC) (235)
Commercial Geography-II (525)
Motor Winding-II (617)
|7 June, Tuesday
|Islamic Studies- (021)
Esthetics (Hair and Beauty Services)-I (122)
Tourism-I (124)
Fundamentals of Cooking-I (129)
Food and Nutrition-II (529)
|–