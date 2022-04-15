FBISE Announces Annual Exam Schedule for 9th and 10th

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has announced the final date sheets for the annual examinations of classes 9 and 10.

According to FBISE, the annual exams for 9 and 10 classes will start on Tuesday, 17 May, and end on Tuesday, 7 June. The practical exams will begin on Monday, 6 June.

Here is the final date sheet for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) annual examination 2022.

Date & Day Morning Session

9 AM to 12 PM

 Evening Session

2 PM to 5 PM
17 May, Tuesday Physics-I (011)

Civics-I (017)

Geography-II (522)

Dress Making and Fashion Designing-I (104)

Internet of Things Software Development-I

Applied Electrician-I (125)
18 May, Wednesday Physics-II (511)

Civics-II (517)

Clothing and Textile-II (532)

Dress Making and Fashion Designing-II (604)

 Economics-I (018)

Motor Winding-I (117)

Graphic Designing-I (133)

Plumbing and Solar Water Heating System(I)-I (135)
19 May, Thursday Islamiyat-I (Compulsory) (108)

Ikhlakiyat (Ethics)-I (138)

Islamiyat-I (Compulsory) (HIC) (108)

 Economics-II (518)

Electrical Wiring-II (601)

Electrical Wiring-II (HIC) (744)
20 May, Friday Pakistan Studies-II (606)

Pakistan Studies-II (HIC) (806)

 
21 May, Saturday Urdu-I (Compulsory) (002)

Geography of Pakistan-I (in lieu of Urdu-I) (004)

Urdu-I (Compulsory) (HIC) (202)

 
22 May, Sunday
23 May, Monday Biology-II (513)

Computer Science-II (541)

Wood Work and Furniture Making-II (602)

Welding (ARC and Gas)-II (603)

Computer Science-II (HIC) (741)

Food and Nutrition-I (029)

Arabic-I (026)

Welding (ARC and Gas)-I (103)

 Health and Physical Education –I (043)

Computer Hardware-I (112)

Industrial Electrician-I (126)

Internet of Things Hardware Development-I (141)

Islamic History-II (519)

English Elective-II (537)

English Literature-II (in lieu of English-II) (540)
24 May, Tuesday English-I (Compulsory) (001)

English-I (Compulsory) (HIC) (201)

 
25 May, Wednesday Urdu-II (Compulsory) (502)

Geography of Pakistan-II (in lieu of Urdu-II) (504)

Urdu-II (Compulsory) (HIC) (702)

Media Production-I (134)

Plumbing and Solar Water Heating System (II)-I (136)

Dress Making-I (139)
26 May, Thursday Biology-I (013)

Computer Science-I (041)

Commercial Geography-I (025)

Computer Science-I (HIC) (241)

Fashion Designing-I (137)

Professional Cooking-I (130)

Art and Model Drawing-II (524)

Art and Model Drawing-II (HIC) (724)

 English Literature-I (in lieu of Urdu-I/English-I) (003) (004)English Elective-I (037)

Electrical Wiring-I (101)

Electrical Wiring-I (HIC) (244)

Islamic Studies-II (521)
27 May, Friday Islamiyat –II (Compulsory) (608)

Ikhlakiyat (Ethics)-II (638)

Islamiyat –II (Compulsory) (HIC) (808)
28 May, Saturday Mathematics-I (010)

General Mathematics-I (114)

Mathematics-I (HIC) (210)
29 May, Sunday
30 May, Monday Clothing and Textile-I (032)

Education-I (039)

Education-I (HIC) (239)

Cosmetology (Hair and Beauty Services)-I (121)

Introduction of Tourism-I (123)

 Geography-I (022)

Elements of Home Economics-II (HIC) (735)

Arabic-II (526)

Essential of Home Economics-II (555)
31 May, Tuesday Mathematics-II (510)

General Mathematics-II (614)

Mathematics-II (HIC) (710)

 Islamic History-I (019)
1 June, Wednesday Chemistry-I (012)

General Science-I (015)

General Science-I (HIC) (215)

 Health and Physical Education-II (543)
2 June, Thursday Chemistry-II (512)

General Science-II (515)

General Science-II (HIC) (715)

 Art and Modeling Drawing-I (024)

Art and Modeling Drawing-I (HIC) (224)
3 June, Friday Pakistan Studies-I (106)

Pakistan Studies-I (HIC) (306)
4 June, Saturday English-II (Compulsory) (501)

English-II (Compulsory) (HIC) (701)
5 June, Sunday
6 June, Monday Education-II (539)

Education-II (HIC) (739)

 Essential of Home Economics-I (055)

Wood Work and Furniture Making-I (102)

Elements of Home Economics-I (HIC) (235)

Commercial Geography-II (525)

Motor Winding-II (617)
7 June, Tuesday Islamic Studies- (021)

Esthetics (Hair and Beauty Services)-I (122)

Tourism-I (124)

Fundamentals of Cooking-I (129)

Food and Nutrition-II (529)

 

