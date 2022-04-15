FBISE Announces Annual Exam Schedule for 9th and 10th

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has announced the final date sheets for the annual examinations of classes 9 and 10.

According to FBISE, the annual exams for 9 and 10 classes will start on Tuesday, 17 May, and end on Tuesday, 7 June. The practical exams will begin on Monday, 6 June.

ALSO READ Balochistan Govt Eases Hiring Criteria for Teachers

Here is the final date sheet for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) annual examination 2022.