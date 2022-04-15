This New Camera Can Capture Full Color Pictures Even in Complete Darkness [Photos]

Duovox has recently introduced a small camera that allows the user to see in the dark. The Duovox Mate Pro night vision camera promises the ability to capture full-color images and videos in near-pitch darkness.

The new camera, which is being crowd-funded via Kickstarter, is a compact device, specially built to replace the traditional infra-red night vision devices that output in black and white colors. The Mate Pro is meant for nighttime adventurers, content creators, and for anyone who’s willing to capture the night beauty unfettered. It is capable of taking high-quality shots and videos of very low-light situations.

As of now, there’s no official spec sheet, however, a pre-production sample was presented to PetaPixel.

The Mate Pro night vision camera comes with a fixed length, non-removable lens, and can easily be tucked away when not in use. It weighs about 216g with a heavy front due to the lens apparatus.

It comes with a mini tripod stand to provide sturdy support for the device and help capture beautiful shots. The body chassis is plastic with six hard plastic buttons at the top of the Duovox Mate Pro including the power, shutter, and four other buttons that act as shortcuts to different menu settings.

On the downside, however, the camera lacks a lens cap, calling for extra protection during its handling.



The array of camera settings and menus for the Mate Pro can be easily accessed via the 3-inch touchscreen at the back of the camera.

On the right side of the camera is a port cover hiding away the USB-C charging port and a microSD card slot that can accommodate up to a 512GB card. This allows for several hours of video and plenty of photos saved on the device.

Powering the Duovox Mate Pro camera is a 3,000mAh non-removable battery. The settings of the Mate Pro camera contain loads of options and modes that make the device quite versatile, providing the user with a more personalized experience.

The key selling feature of the camera seems to be its night vision capabilities. It makes use of the SONY STARVIS 2 CMOS sensor, which helps to capture very low-light images and videos in full color.

Additionally, the seven-lens camera setup further helps to deliver high-quality images and videos of different resolutions and combines them into a single photo. While the infra-red filter helps to retain the color fidelity of the shots or videos.

As far as the price is concerned, the Mate Pro night vision camera starts at $1,200, however, the Kickstarter platform starts retail of the device at a reduced price of $599 with the first deliveries expected in October 2022. Although, it remains to be seen whether the current specs will match the reality when the Mate Pro is released to the market in October.