Cricketers Mourn Bilquis Bano Edhi on Twitter

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Apr 16, 2022 | 3:15 pm

The mother of thousands of orphans, Bilquis Bano Edhi, and the wife of renowned humanitarian and philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi passed away at the age of 74 on Friday after a brief hospitalization.

Politicians, senior journalists, and other renowned personalities in Pakistan expressed deep sorrow over her demise while former and current cricketers of the Pakistan team also mourned the death of Bilquis Bano Edhi.

ALSO READ

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s all-format skipper, Babar Azam, also expressed his grief on her death.

Pakistan’s leading fast bowler, Shaheen Shah expressed his sorrow in these words.

Former legendary all-rounder, Shahid Afridi also mourned her death.

Former speedster, Shoaib Akhtar also tweeted on his official Twitter handle after her death.

The limited-overs all-rounder Shadab Khan also expressed his grief and sorrow over her demise.

Former wicket-keeper batter, Kamran Akmal also condoled her death.

It is pertinent to mention here that, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif, former PM Imran Khan, former President Asif Ali Zardari, and first lady Tehmina Durrani have also expressed their sorrow on her death.

Also Read

Imad Ali Jan

close
>