Bilquis Edhi Declared ‘Person of the Decade’ by Impact Hallmarks

Impact Hallmarks (IH) on Friday has declared the noted philanthropist and humanitarian, Bilquis Edhi, as the ‘Person of the Decade’.

According to the spokesperson for the Edhi Foundation, Bilquis Bano Edhi has won the title of ‘the Most Impactful Person of the Bidecadal 2000-2020’ along with the UN rapporteur on human rights Professor Yanghee Lee, and the American ethicist Stephen Soldz.

The three had segmented the top of the decade’s IH and had stood out on the list that had the names of renowned personalities in diverse fields from 190 countries.

Bilquis Edhi, who is also called the ‘Mother of Pakistan’ runs the Bilquis Edhi Foundation and has spent over six decades of her life serving humanity. She has saved more than 42,000 unwanted babies by relocating them to Edhi homes across the country.

She has been bestowed several prestigious awards in the past including the Hilal-e-Imtiaz, the Lenin Peace Prize, the Mother Teresa Memorial International Award for Social Justice (2015), and the Ramon Magsaysay Award for Public Service.