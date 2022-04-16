Peshawar Board Announces Annual Exam Date Sheet for 9th and 10th

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Peshawar has announced the final date sheets for the annual examinations of classes 9 and 10.
According to BISE Peshawar, the annual exams for classes 9th and 10th will start on Friday, 13 May, and end on Tuesday, 31 May.
Here is BISE Peshawar’s annual exam schedule for 9th and 10th.
|Date and Day
|Morning Session 9 AM to 12 PM
|Evening Session 2 PM to 5 PM
|Subject
|Class
|Subject
|Class
|13 May, Friday
|Islamiyat (Compulsory), Ethics (For Non-Muslims)
|9th
|Health and Physical Education
|10th
|14 May, Saturday
|Islamiyat (Compulsory), Ethics (For Non-Muslims)
|10th
|Pashto, Persian, Arabic, Urdu Literature, English Literature
|9th
|15 May, Sunday
|16 May, Monday
|English (Compulsory)
|9th
|Elements of Home Economics, Electrical Wiring
|10th
|17 May, Tuesday
|English (Compulsory)
|10th
|Art and Model Drawing (Theory), Physiology and Hygiene, Geometric and Tech: Drawing
|9th
|18 May, Wednesday
|Urdu (Compulsory), History and Geography of Pakistan, Pakistani Culture
|9th
|Art and Model Drawing (Theory), Physiology and Hygiene, Geometric and Tech: Drawing
|10th
|19 May, Thursday
|Pakistan Studies (Compulsory)
|10th
|Model Drawing (Theory)
|9th
|20 May, Friday
|Pakistan Studies (Compulsory)
|9th
|Civics, Economics, Geography
|10th
|21 May, Saturday
|Urdu (Compulsory), History and Geography of Pakistan, Pakistani Culture
|10th
|Education
|9th
|22 May, Sunday
|23 May, Monday
|Mathematics (Science), General Maths (Arts)
|9th
|Education
|10th
|24 May, Tuesday
|Mathematics (Science), General Maths (Arts)
|10th
|Health and Physical Education
|9th
|25 May, Wednesday
|Biology, Computer Science, Food and Nutrition, Plumbing and Sanitary
|9th
|Pashto, Persian, Arabic, Urdu Literature, English Literature
|10th
|26 May, Thursday
|Biology, Computer Science, Food and Nutrition, Plumbing and Sanitary
|10th
|Civics, Economics, Geography
|9th
|27 May, Friday
|Chemistry, General Science
|9th
|Art and Model Drawing (Practical)
|10th
|28 May, Saturday
|Chemistry, General Science
|10th
|Elements of Home Economics, Electrical Wiring
|9th
|29 May, Sunday
|30 May, Monday
|Physics, Islamic Studies, Islamic History, History of Indo Pak
|9th
|Management for Better Home
|10th
|31 May, Tuesday
|Physics, Islamic Studies, Islamic History, History of Indo Pak
|10th
|Management for Better Home
|9th