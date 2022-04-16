Peshawar Board Announces Annual Exam Date Sheet for 9th and 10th

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Peshawar has announced the final date sheets for the annual examinations of classes 9 and 10.

According to BISE Peshawar, the annual exams for classes 9th and 10th will start on Friday, 13 May, and end on Tuesday, 31 May.

Here is BISE Peshawar’s annual exam schedule for 9th and 10th.