Peshawar Board Announces Annual Exam Date Sheet for 9th and 10th

By Haroon Hayder | Published Apr 16, 2022 | 11:34 am

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Peshawar has announced the final date sheets for the annual examinations of classes 9 and 10.

According to BISE Peshawar, the annual exams for classes 9th and 10th will start on Friday, 13 May, and end on Tuesday, 31 May.

Here is BISE Peshawar’s annual exam schedule for 9th and 10th.

Date and Day Morning Session 9 AM to 12 PM Evening Session 2 PM to 5 PM
Subject Class Subject Class
13 May, Friday Islamiyat (Compulsory), Ethics (For Non-Muslims) 9th Health and Physical Education 10th
14 May, Saturday Islamiyat (Compulsory), Ethics (For Non-Muslims) 10th Pashto, Persian, Arabic, Urdu Literature, English Literature 9th
15 May, Sunday
16 May, Monday English (Compulsory) 9th Elements of Home Economics, Electrical Wiring 10th
17 May, Tuesday English (Compulsory) 10th Art and Model Drawing (Theory), Physiology and Hygiene, Geometric and Tech: Drawing 9th
18 May, Wednesday Urdu (Compulsory), History and Geography of Pakistan, Pakistani Culture 9th Art and Model Drawing (Theory), Physiology and Hygiene, Geometric and Tech: Drawing 10th
19 May, Thursday Pakistan Studies (Compulsory) 10th Model Drawing (Theory) 9th
20 May, Friday Pakistan Studies (Compulsory) 9th Civics, Economics, Geography 10th
21 May, Saturday Urdu (Compulsory), History and Geography of Pakistan, Pakistani Culture 10th Education 9th
22 May, Sunday
23 May, Monday Mathematics (Science), General Maths (Arts) 9th Education 10th
24 May, Tuesday Mathematics (Science), General Maths (Arts) 10th Health and Physical Education 9th
25 May, Wednesday Biology, Computer Science, Food and Nutrition, Plumbing and Sanitary 9th Pashto, Persian, Arabic, Urdu Literature, English Literature 10th
26 May, Thursday Biology, Computer Science, Food and Nutrition, Plumbing and Sanitary 10th Civics, Economics, Geography 9th
27 May, Friday Chemistry, General Science 9th Art and Model Drawing (Practical) 10th
28 May, Saturday Chemistry, General Science 10th Elements of Home Economics, Electrical Wiring 9th
29 May, Sunday
30 May, Monday Physics, Islamic Studies, Islamic History, History of Indo Pak 9th Management for Better Home 10th
31 May, Tuesday Physics, Islamic Studies, Islamic History, History of Indo Pak 10th Management for Better Home 9th

 

