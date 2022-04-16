Video of Imran Khan Playing Cricket With His Sons Goes Viral

Former captain Imran Khan is regarded as one of the finest all-rounders Pakistan has ever produced. During his time, he discovered many talented faces who led Pakistan’s cricket to tremendous heights.

Recently, an old video of the former cricketer went viral on social media where Imran Khan was playing cricket with his sons, Sulaiman Isa Khan and Qasim Khan in his Banigala house.

In the viral video, the 1992 World Cup-winning captain can be seen behind the stumps while his sons bowled and batted. His fans immediately reacted to the video and made positive comments about the heartwarming video.

Meanwhile, Jemima Goldsmith, the ex-wife of Imran responded to the video and wrote it was a sweet moment in her comment.

This is soooo sweet. — Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) April 12, 2022

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan is one of the few cricketers who served his country as Prime Minister as well. Under the captaincy of Imran Khan, Pakistan won the famous 1992 World Cup in a record of over 90 thousand spectators.

Individually, Mr.Khan has played 263 international matches and has scored 7516 runs with seven centuries and 37 fifties to his name. He took 544 wickets throughout his career and also played for Oxford University, New South Wales, Sussex, and Worcestershire.