Vivo Launches X Note Aerospace Edition With a Special Meteorite

Vivo launched the X Note earlier this week with a larger 7-inch AMOLED display and Snapdragon 8 gen 1 chipset. The company has now introduced an exclusive Aerospace Edition of the phone.

The latest Edition features updated premium packaging and includes a special pendulum with a piece of Achondrite meteorite from the Moon, stored in a glass case, attached to a leather strap.

The phone features a blue colorway and comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Vivo has yet to introduce the price for its Aerospace Edition, but the standard Note X retails for $1,020. The phone will be sold at a flash sale event that will last from April 16 to April 22 via the official website.

Vivo X Note Specifications