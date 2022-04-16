Vivo Launches X Note Aerospace Edition With a Special Meteorite

Vivo launched the X Note earlier this week with a larger 7-inch AMOLED display and Snapdragon 8 gen 1 chipset. The company has now introduced an exclusive Aerospace Edition of the phone.
The latest Edition features updated premium packaging and includes a special pendulum with a piece of Achondrite meteorite from the Moon, stored in a glass case, attached to a leather strap.
The phone features a blue colorway and comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.
Vivo has yet to introduce the price for its Aerospace Edition, but the standard Note X retails for $1,020. The phone will be sold at a flash sale event that will last from April 16 to April 22 via the official website.
Vivo X Note Specifications
- Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 gen 1
- CPU: Octa-core (1×3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)
- GPU: Adreno 730
- OS: Origin OS Ocean, Android 12
- Display: 7-inch, E5 LTPO AMOLED display with 2K resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate
- Memory:
- RAM: 8GB, 12GB
- Internal: 256GB, 512GB
- Card slot: No
- Camera:
- Rear (Dual): 50 MP (wide) + 48 MP (ultrawide) + 12 MP (portrait) + 8 MP (periscope)
- Front: 32MP
- Colors: Blue, Grey, Black
- Fingerprint sensor: In-display
- Battery: 5,000 mAh, 80W wired fast charging, 50W wireless charging
- Price: $1,020