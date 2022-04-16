Vivo Launches X Note Aerospace Edition With a Special Meteorite

By Alyshai | Published Apr 16, 2022 | 1:26 pm

Vivo launched the X Note earlier this week with a larger 7-inch AMOLED display and Snapdragon 8 gen 1 chipset. The company has now introduced an exclusive Aerospace Edition of the phone.

The latest Edition features updated premium packaging and includes a special pendulum with a piece of Achondrite meteorite from the Moon, stored in a glass case, attached to a leather strap.

The phone features a blue colorway and comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Vivo has yet to introduce the price for its Aerospace Edition, but the standard Note X retails for $1,020. The phone will be sold at a flash sale event that will last from April 16 to April 22 via the official website.

Vivo X Note Specifications

  • Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 gen 1
  • CPU: Octa-core (1×3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)
  • GPU: Adreno 730
  • OS: Origin OS Ocean, Android 12
  • Display: 7-inch, E5 LTPO AMOLED display with 2K resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate
  • Memory:
    • RAM: 8GB, 12GB
    • Internal: 256GB, 512GB
    • Card slot: No
  • Camera:
    • Rear (Dual): 50 MP (wide) + 48 MP (ultrawide) + 12 MP (portrait) + 8 MP (periscope)
    • Front: 32MP
  • Colors: Blue, Grey, Black
  • Fingerprint sensor: In-display
  • Battery: 5,000 mAh, 80W wired fast charging, 50W wireless charging
  • Price: $1,020

