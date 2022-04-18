Afghanistan Star Seen Training at Shaheen Afridi’s Gym in Peshawar

Afghanistan pacer, Naveen-ul-Haq is currently training in Pakistan speedster, Shaheen Afridi’s gym in Peshawar. Shaheen’s gym, ‘Shaheen Run 4 Life’, is a popular destination for cricketers who reside in nearby areas. Previously, Pakistan opener, Fakhar Zaman, the left-arm pacer, Usman Khan Shinwari, and Afghanistan spinner, Zahir Khan, are often seen undergoing intense training sessions at the gym.

Naveen has recently decided to change his bowling action and it is understood that he is working hard on his remodeled action at the gym.

Ex-media manager of the Afghanistan national team, Ibrahim Momand, took to Twitter to reveal the details behind Naveen’s training regime in Peshawar. Momand revealed that Naveen, who has been dropped from Afghanistan’s squad for unknown reasons, is utilizing his time by maintaining his fitness and working on his action in Peshawar.

Afghan medium fast bowler @imnaveenulhaq who has been sidelined from the national team for unknown reasons after he opted to concentrate on the T20I WC in Australia rather than playing against Nederland has been seen working hard on his new bowling action in @iShaheenAfridi gym. pic.twitter.com/3Z73lkSHEq — M.Ibrahim Momand (@IbrahimReporter) April 16, 2022

According to details, Naveen was sidelined from Afghanistan’s squad after backing out from Afghanistan’s squad for their ODI series against the Netherlands and instead opted to focus on the T20I World Cup later in the year.

The 22-year-old is considered one of the most talented fast bowlers in Afghanistan but he has been unable to perform at the international level mainly due to his attitude problems. Naveen has so far played only 7 ODIs and 13 T20Is, picking up 14 and 18 wickets in each format respectively.