Here’s How Many Calls Zainab Alert App Received Since its Inception

The Zainab Alert application, since its inception, has received 21,661 calls till January 2022, revealed the Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR).

The Daily Times reported that out of the total reported cases, the MoHR provided services in 422 relevant cases. The ministry also provided legal advice and referred the callers to the relevant departments.

Zainab Alert application was launched to unify and strengthen the efforts to track and trace missing children and child abuse cases in Pakistan.

Another purpose of the application was to provide callers from all over the country with legal advice, counseling, legal assistance, and referral service for redressal of their grievances.

The application was launched in October 2020, under the Response and Recovery Act 2020.