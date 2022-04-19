Imran Khan Responds to Rumors of ‘His Player’ Ramiz Raja’s Resignation

After the former Prime Minister Imran Khan was removed from office, it was expected that PCB chairman, Ramiz Raja, will also resign from his post. Days later, he said that he awaits the new government’s signal on the future as chairman.

“Ramiz is my player and he will compete against the opposition till last.”

Recently, the former Prime Minister and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s patron-in-chief, Imran Khan, said that Ramiz Raja is free to make any decision regarding cricket board chairmanship.

Speaking to reporters at his residence, Khan said, “Ramiz is free to make decision regarding PCB chairmanship. He will decide his future himself,” former premier shared.

It is pertinent to mention here that after former PCB chairman, Ehsan Mani, refused to take an extension, Ramiz was elected unopposed as PCB chairman in 2021 after being nominated by his former teammate and the then PM Imran Khan.

According to several reports, the former PCB chairman, Najam Sethi, is expected to return to the cricket board as the new chairman.

Earlier this week, Ramiz Raja had also announced the Pakistan Junior League (PJL), the world’s first international junior cricket league, while the newly elected government is also mulling over restoring the departmental cricket structure.

Last week, the Pakistan Cricket Board had also removed the name of former prime minister, Imran Khan as PCB patron-in-chief and also removed his picture from the chairman’s office.