Oppo Unveils a Low-Budget Rebranded A55 5G

Oppo recently unveiled another handset in the A55 series – the A55s 5G. Although the phone is named after the Snapdragon 480-powered A55s 5G released in Japan in November, the phone has the same specifications and design as the A55 5G, announced in January last year.

Design & Display

Oppo A55s 5G has a 6.5-inch LCD screen with HD+ resolution and a standard refresh rate of 60W, similar to the A55 5G. It also features 4,096 levels of dimming.

The phone is available in Brisk Blue, Rhythm Black, and Temperament Gold colors.

Internals & Storage

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC 7nm, with two Cortex-A76 cores (2.2 GHz), six A55 (2.0 GHz), and a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU.

It comes with 6GB or 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, as well as 2GB of virtual RAM, and 128GB of internal storage, expandable via the MicroSD slot.

The device boots Android 11 OS with ColorOS 11.1.

Camera

The smartphone features a triple camera unit with a 13MP primary, 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor.

While the punch-hole cutout at the front houses an 8MP camera.

Battery & Pricing

The phone comes with a 5,000mAh battery, without fast charging support. The Oppo A55s 5G package comes with a charger, a USB A to C cable, a protective case, and other basic items.

The handset is already available for pre-order in China. While sales begin on the 25th of this month. It will retail for $175 for the base model and $190 for the one with 8GB of RAM.

Oppo A55s 5G Specifications