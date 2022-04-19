Shaheen Afridi 2nd on List of Leading Wicket-Takers in 2021-23 WTC

The 2021-23 World Test Championship has witnessed some tremendous performances from some of the top bowlers in world cricket. The likes of Shaheen Afridi, Jasprit Bumrah, Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada, and Mitchell Starc have been absolutely phenomenal for their teams and they would be hoping to continue their fine run in the upcoming matches.

ALSO READ Here Are the Leading Run Scorers in 2021-23 World Test Championship

India’s right-arm pacer, Jasprit Bumrah currently leads the standings for most wickets in the current WTC cycle. Bumrah has picked up 40 wickets at an average of 18.65 in 9 matches. He is followed by Pakistan’s ace speedster, Shaheen Afridi, who has picked up 37 wickets at an average of 18.02 in 7 matches in the cycle so far.

The top ten list of the highest wicket-takers in the WTC is dominated by pacers while only two spinners are among the leading wicket-takers. India’s Ravichandran Ashwin and Australia’s Nathan Lyon are 7th and 9th leading wicket-taker in WTC respectively.

Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Shami, and Mitchell Starc make the list as expected while England’s Ollie Robinson and South Africa’s Marco Jansen have been the surprise packages.

Here are the leading wicket-takers in WTC: (as of 19 April 2022)