Here Are the Leading Run Scorers in 2021-23 World Test Championship

The 2021-23 World Test Championship has witnessed some magnificent batting performances by some of the top batters in world cricket. The usual suspects, Babar Azam, Joe Root, and KL Rahul alongside surprise packages Abdullah Shafique, Jonny Bairstow, and Temba Bavuma have been exceptional throughout the cycle and have piled on the runs for their respective sides.

Despite England’s dismal performances throughout the cycle, former captain, Joe Root, is leading the charts for most runs scored in the current WTC cycle. Root has scored 1,175 runs at an average of 53.40 in 23 innings. He has also scored the most number of centuries in the cycle with 5 tons to his name so far.

Australian batter, Usman Khawaja, follows Root in the second position with 751 runs in only 9 innings. His remarkable run of form has seen him score at an astonishing average of 125.16 including 4 centuries.

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, is currently at the third spot with 682 runs in 12 innings. Babar has been nothing short of magnificent, having scored his runs at an average of 62.00.

Abdullah Shafique is the only other Pakistani batter in the top 10 run-scorers in the WTC. Abdullah has scored 547 runs at an average of 68.37 in 9 innings.

Here are the top run-scorers in WTC: (as of 19 April 2022)