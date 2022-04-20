Pakistani Superstars Granted NOC to Take Part in New Women’s T20 Cricket League

Five Pakistani women cricketers including national team captain, Bismah Maroof, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Aliya Riaz, and former captain, Sana Mir, have been granted NOCs by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to take part in the upcoming Global Women’s T20 Cricket League.

Pakistan’s former captain, Sana Mir, is set to captain the South Coast Sapphires in the competition. Emerging player of the year, Fatima Sana, will feature for the Barmy Army Team while Diana Baig and Aliya Riaz will represent the Tornadoes. Meanwhile, Bismah’s team is still unconfirmed.

The Fairbreak Invitational 2022 is set to be played between 1 and 15 May in Dubai. The first of its kind tournament was initially set to be played in Hong Kong but the venue was shifted to UAE due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The unique tournament is the brainchild of former Australian captain, Lisa Sthalekar, and Shaun Martyn as they look to expand women’s cricket across the globe. The tournament will feature players from 36 countries divided into six teams by the organizers themselves.

Top cricketing stars such as Mignon Du Preez, Hayley Mathews, Stafanie Taylor, Sophie Devine, and Deandra Dottin alongside less established stars from associate countries are set to take part in the tournament.

The competition is also set to feature Indian cricketers including Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur but their participation is subject to NOCs by BCCI.