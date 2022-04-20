PCB Announces Schedule for Upcoming Tour of Netherlands

Pakistan and Netherlands will play their inaugural bilateral ODI series in August when Rotterdam will host the three ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League matches on 16, 18, and 21. The two sides have previously met in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cups 1996 and 2003, and the ICC Champions Trophy 2002 with Pakistan winning the three matches.

The three Super League ODIs were earlier planned in July 2020 but had to be postponed following the Covid-19 outbreak.

Hosts Netherlands have won two of their 10 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League matches, while Pakistan have a 50 percent record in the 12 matches. The event will determine which seven highest-placed sides plus hosts India will qualify directly for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

Explaining the importance of the series, PCB Director Zakir Khan said, “We are pleased that with the support of the Koninklijke Nederlandse Cricket Bond (KNCB), we have been able to reschedule the series, which is important to the growth and development of cricket in the Netherlands as well as to the two teams’ chances of progressing directly to the 2023 World Cup.”

“Our men’s national cricket team had an excellent 2021-22 season and I am confident they will build on the momentum to entertain expat Pakistanis and the Dutch spectators with good cricket. This series will also help KNCB attract new and young audiences towards the game.”

Here’s the schedule for the tour: