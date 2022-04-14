Utility Stores Sales Drop by Rs. 3 Billion in First 10 Days of Ramadan

Utility stores recorded sales of Rs. 4 billion in the first 10 days of Ramadan this year, declining by Rs. 3 billion compared to the same period last year.

The sales of Utility stores during the first 10 days of Ramadan last year were recorded at Rs. 7 billion. As per sources, the current loss is estimated to be Rs. 10 billion.

The loss is mainly attributed to the unavailability of goods, which was not ensured in utility stores. The goods were not delivered to franchise owners on time due to mismanagement, and the franchise owners were not provided items for sale despite an advance deposit of Rs. 50 million. Subsequently, the franchise owners protested at the USC head office against the situation.

ProPakistani asked the Secretary of Industries and Production, Jawad Rafique Malik, regarding the mismanagement of the Utility Stores Corporation (USC), to which he replied that he is aware of it and will take action.