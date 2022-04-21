Abid Ali Marks His Return to Cricket After Heart Attack With a Fifty

Pakistan opening batter, Abid Ali has made his way back to the domestic circuit after a 4-month break in style after he was declared medically fit by doctors. He smashed 56 runs off just 32 deliveries.

The right-handed batter took to Twitter to share it with his fans and asked them to continue praying for him.

Alhumdulilah scored 32-balls 56 on my first match after four months 🙌 Keep praying 🤲 pic.twitter.com/Q6VFr3fxuj — Abid Ali (@AbidAli_Real) April 20, 2022

While talking to the media at the National High-Performance Centre Lahore earlier this week, Abid said that he was hoping to play the next series for Pakistan.

Last year in December, the opener was hospitalized after feeling discomfort in the chest during the last round fixture of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy between Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He underwent heart surgery as well.

He said about the incident, “My life changed in an instant. Then there came a time when I thought maybe now my career is over but I didn’t ponder much on it and remained focused on recovery.”

Abid Ali has represented Pakistan in 16 Tests, making 1,180 runs at an average of 49.16 while in 6 ODI matches, he has scored 234 runs at an average of 39.00.