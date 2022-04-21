Can Digitalstates Revolutionize Pakistan Cricket With Players’ Fitness Regime Analysis?

Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) deal with Digitalstates Inc. to keep a track of the fitness and performance of international and domestic cricket players promises to be fruitful for both the cricketers and cricket in the country.

The deal between the two parties was signed last month as PCB looks toward building the future of cricket in the country. The analytics gathered through the help of Digitalstates Inc. will help the players in improving their areas of weakness and as a result, the standard of cricket in the country will improve.

ALSO READ Schedule for Round 3 of English County Championship Featuring Pakistani Stars

The details of what Digitalstates Inc. will provide to PCB have been shared by Trad Israr, Sr. Manager Business & Corporate Strategy of Digitalstates Inc, in an exclusive interview with ProPakistani.

Israr revealed that the PCB will be provided with Digitalstates Inc.’s expertise in data science, match analytics, and team analytics. They will also help the PCB in creating a system through their IT-related solutions which will benefit the cricketing structure in the country.

He further revealed that the PCB will have insights into each player’s performance throughout each and every tournament and match they conduct.

“This will allow the PCB and the national team with their talent hunts and acquisition, recognizing key performance indicators and provide greater visibility of the talent pool throughout the country.”

Israr further said that the players will have an in-depth analysis available for all of their training, fitness, nutrition, and coaching plans. This will help them in optimizing their growth and work on areas of weakness.

Furthermore, he stated that the deal should make the cricketing fraternity in the country excited as it will help in improving the national team. He said that while Pakistan has a lot of talented individuals, their aim is to turn them into genuine world-class athletes and they can help them identify and improve their standards even further.

ALSO READ Pakistani Superstars Granted NOC to Take Part in New Women’s T20 Cricket League

Israr stated that while they will provide all the necessary tools to the cricketers, each player will respond differently to the challenges. “The focus is on working alongside PCB to expedite the development of this solution, which would help expedite the results on player performance in the long run,” he concluded

Digitalstates is a Silicon Valley-based company that specializes in Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, and Cyber Security, and other end-to-end tailor-made turnkey solutions that help with operational efficiency, business process flow optimization, and enhancing the overall efficiency of the entity. The idea behind Digitalstates is to provide cutting-edge technology solutions that enable enterprises to move ahead of the curve with their unique solutions and offerings.