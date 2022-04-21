Renowned American Baseball Coach to Assist Pakistan in Asian Games

Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) has obtained services of Randall Arms for the upcoming Asian Games. The American coach will help the baseball team prepare for the upcoming Asian Games.

American coach, Randall Arms, has signed a deal with Pakistan Federation Baseball to train the players ahead of Asian Games. The foreign coach will provide his services for a month ahead of the tournament. Randall Arms will join the players in the initial phase of the training camp.

According to reports, the training camp for Asian Games will start in the second week of May. Pakistan is among the twelve teams to take part in the baseball contest of the Asian Games. The tournament is scheduled in China in September.

Randall Arms has previously worked with the American Baseball team in World Baseball Classic. Thus, Pakistan players will look to benefit from the experience of a world-class coach.