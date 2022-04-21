Harsha Bhogle Praises Babar Azam for Transforming Into a Complete Cricketer

Pakistan all-format captain, Babar Azam has been getting appreciation for his brilliant performance in the recently concluded series against Australia at home.

While appreciating his performance against a world-class bowling attack, renowned cricket commentator, Harsha Bhogle, said Pakistan captain, Babar Azam, needed to step up in red-ball cricket and he did exactly that in the recent series against Australia.

The star batter has previously been criticized for his performance in the longest format, but he has started to answer his critics with a number of strong performances.

Bhogle said, “Test cricket was where Babar Azam needed to take a step up and here it is. 480 to get and 170 overs to bat when he walked in. Hope of a miraculous win might have flickered but even a draw is a great result. What a player.”

Recently, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has rated Babar Azam’s 196 in the second Test against Australia among the best batting performances in the 2021–2023 ICC World Test Championship.

Overall, in the three-Test matches, he amassed 390 runs at an average of 78 including a career-best 196 and two fifties while in the ODI series, he scored 276 runs at an average of 138 including two centuries and a fifty. He also made 66 runs off 46 balls in the one-off T20 International.